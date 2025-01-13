The marriage of television collaborators formed by Marisa Martín Blázquez and Antonio Montero suffered a robbery at his home last Christmasas she has said on her social networks.

The couple, who had a short separation ten years agobut they lived together again, they live on the outskirts of Madrid, in a chalet that was robbed: someone had entered their home and everything was mixed up: open closets, things on the floor.

According to publication Informalthe couple discovered it when they arrived home. An event that, according to the Telecinco collaborator herself, left her “vulnerable” at first. Of course, as the media has learned, “despite the scare, the journalists are fine and are not afraid. Neither of them is. Marisa does not find it difficult to be alone, it was just the initial impression. She is not afraid none,” they insist.

Marisa published on her networks that the event left her in a “vulnerable state, as I am the queen of ‘don’t worry, take care of yourself’.” With things like that, “You don’t see yourself as superwoman or all-powerful or empowered.”No shit. “You look small, vulnerable and almost alone,” she writes.

The couple is fine and have overcome the scare, although finding their home attacked was “something tremendous and very unpleasant.”