Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 21:59

Marisa Lojas reported an adjusted net loss of R$148.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, practically stable (-0.4%) compared to the loss of R$149 million recorded in the same period of 2023. The result was mainly pressured by the drop in revenue from sales of goods, due to the lower level of inventories and the reduction in the store network, the company explained in an earnings release.

Consolidated EBITDA was negative at R$74.8 million, compared to an equally negative figure of R$82.5 million on the same basis of comparison, also reflecting the reduction in gross retail revenue, caused by the reduced inventory level.

Consolidated net revenue fell 48.4% in the period from January to March in the annual comparison and totaled R$252.7 million.

The company recorded a 25.8% reduction in same-store sales between quarters, which, according to Marisa, was caused by the performance in January, traditionally a weaker month. Revenue from digital sales fell 44.3%, due to the seasonality of the period. The share of this channel in total revenue remained at 7%.

Net debt jumped from R$69.5 million in December last year to R$310.5 million last March, a fact explained in part by the increase in gross debt, as a result of three commercial note issues totaling R$240 million.

The net financial result was negative by R$42.7 million in the quarter, compared to the also negative result of R$72.7 million a year earlier. After adjustment in the IFRS 16 criterion, the amount was negative R$27.6 million, compared to R$49.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, due to the reduction in the Selic rate and the delta of monetary variation of tax processes, according to the company.