Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 19:19

Marisa Lojas announced this Sunday in a relevant fact that Andrea Maria Meirelles de Menezes, who is currently an independent member of the company's board of directors, will assume the role of CEO, replacing João Nogueira Batista, as determined by the Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. At the same time, Roberta Ribeiro Leal will assume the role of Investor Relations director, in addition to the duties she already performs as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

According to the relevant fact, the changes are part of the completion of the important stages of the company's operational restructuring and cost reduction process.

“The change in the company's management takes place in compliance with the restructuring plan drawn up by the board of directors and the board of directors, which from this date onwards enters a new phase and will include, among other vectors, the commercial repositioning of the company”, says the document.

Marisa also says that Andrea Menezes has extensive experience as an executive in the financial sector and as a company advisor. She specializes in finance, strategy, ESG and innovation. For the last 4 years, she has held the position of management advisor at Banco Fibra.

She was a statutory executive of several financial institutions. Her career also includes stints at JPMorgan, Banco Cargill, Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers Brasil. She is a certified counselor by the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance-IBGC, has an MBA in ESG (Ibmec) and Government Relations (FGV), in addition to having a Master of Science (Physics) from USP.