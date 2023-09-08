Another woman victim of feminicide who was talking about gender equality and violence against women on his social media. Marisa Leo she was afraid, she didn’t feel protected, as one of her colleagues said. And unfortunately, her story ended in a very tragic way. In 2021 she wrote: “To courageous women, a source of inspiration. To women who struggle“.

“’Women have to do everything twice as well as men to be judged half as good.’ It is true. Equality does not yet exist, the greatest enemy remains the unconscious prejudice of many men, the greatest danger is the lack of awareness of many women. But it won’t be like this forever, a cultural revolution is underway”.

This is one of the posts that Marisa has written on social media over the years, to talk about gender equality, female empowerment, violence against women. Even on the occasion of March 8 a few years ago.

She was addressing the courageous women I know who are an inspiration to me. Women who have not chosen the easy way out and who work tenaciously every day to achieve goals, who fight without ever losing respect for being a woman”.

And then he added:

”They are the type of women who face challenges head on, who don’t tell you about complaints and fatigue, who despite everything wear their most beautiful smile every day and manage to enjoy the joy of moments with gratitude. They enrich this world with the beauty of their life examples”.

Marisa Leo lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner in 2016 in the Trapani area

Marisa Leo lost her life at the hands of her ex partner, in Contrada Inchiapparo, in the province of Trapani. She on social media shortly before she had written a post dedicated to men who respect women.

“Those who don’t ask you ‘where are you going?’, but want to know ‘where are you?’. Those who keep what they promise and only promise what they can deliver. Those who are not ashamed to say ‘I miss you’. Those who have the ability to get involved and change, every day, while somehow remaining true to themselves. God bless men who choose women. The real ones, who still know how to blush”.