“This little niece of ours will never be alone”, says the brother of Marisa Leo, the 39-year-old killed on Wednesday afternoon by the ex Angelo Reina, who later took his own life. Their 4-year-old girl no longer has a mom and dad, but she still doesn’t know it. Her uncle, Mauro Leo, told her that her mother is away on a business trip: he has not yet found her words to tell her the truth.

Marisa Leo’s is yet another feminicide, which arrived after stalking complaints then withdrawn because both the victim and her family hoped that the script of a tragedy that always repeats itself could have a different ending, in their case. Marisa’s brother confided to Corriere della Sera what was their hope: “We had arrived at the complaints. Withdrew because my sister always hoped to maintain those civil relations. “To make our little girl grow up well”, she said”.

The four-year-old girl orphaned of mom and dad will not be alone: ​​her uncle promised, who together with his wife has already asked for custody. Her little girl lived with her mother at her grandparents’ house, aged 68 and 80, and only fifty meters from her uncle’s house. “Now I’m also asking for help from the mayor of Salemi so that the social worker and the psychologist of the social services look for the right words for the little girl with me. It’s not a bad thing to ask for help. They know everything about us. They’ve been following us for a long time. But it was all in vain. Who knows, maybe they too hoped like Marisa, like me, like our parents that that man would come to his senses”.