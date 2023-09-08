The drama of Marisa Leo, 39, killed by her ex who then decided to take her own life: they had a 4-year-old girl

Is called Marisa Leo the latest woman victim of yet another crime at the hands of her ex, who had been stalking her for years now. She had asked her for a last appointment to clarify, but above all to understand how to manage their 4-year-old daughter.

Many remained shocked and saddened for what happened to the 39-year-old, well known in the province of Trapanifor his work.

Marisa Leo was 39 and one years old 4 year old girl. She broke up with her partner Angelo Reina, but relations between them were really very tense. This is because he could not accept the end of the relationship.

The woman in 2020 also decided to report itbut all his calls for help have failed to avoid the worse. This is because on the evening of Wednesday 6 September, the man asked her for a appointment.

He told her he wanted to clarify, but he also wanted to clarify the situation to handle the custody of their little girl. However, the 42-year-old showed up at the scene with a firearm.

It is not clear whether there was an argument between the two or if the man immediately pulled out the rifle. The only certain thing is that the woman lost her life due to about three shotswho left no escape.

The crime of Marisa Leo and the extreme gesture of the ex

Angelo Reina shortly after committing the crime went to the municipality of Castellammare del Golfo and decided to make the extreme gesture, with the weapon used to take the life of the ex. When they found him, he was in his car by now deceased.

Marisa Leo was originally from the municipality of Salemi, but lived in Marsala, in the province of Trapani. She was known because she was there marketing and communication manager of a company called White Dove.

She was a huge wine lover and as a result, it was a lot known. Her sudden and heartbreaking passing has plunged grief and despair to all who knew her. In fact there are many messages that are publishing for her on social media.