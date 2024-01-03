Nintendo had great moments during the year 2023some good and others more complicated, one of them was precisely the departure of Charles Martinet as the official voice of Super Mario, something that initially did not convince fans of the franchise. However, the person in charge of playing the plumbers has managed to meet expectations, we saw that in the latest 2D game that arrived to revolutionize the way these experiences are developed.

With a very warm reception from the fans, Kevin Afghaniwho now gives voice to Mario, Luigi and Wario, mentions that he cannot believe that the news of the change has been so well accepted by people, since the original actor had been playing the characters in different games for decades. So he thanked the people for the reception, mentioning that he will continue to do his best with the job, adding that he lived everything of a life in just one year.

Here is his statement from the networks:

Never in my wildest imagination could I have believed what this year would mean to me. I have lived a lifetime's dreams in one year and I truly cannot put into words how grateful I am. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

It is worth mentioning that afghani It is not there as a provisional voice or anything like that, since Nintendo I would be looking for someone with the same longevity as Martinet, then it is likely that we will continue to hear it as time goes by in games of the franchise. That includes possible games like the next great three-dimensional adventure of the plumber in red, which in theory would be being developed for the Switch 2.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder Is available in switch.

