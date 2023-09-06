Charles Martinethistorical voice actor of Super Mario, recently left his post after 32 years of service. At the moment the identity of his successor is not known, and so it will be until October, the month of release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In the end credits of the game, in fact, it will be possible to find out who is the new voice actor of the most loved plumber in the world.

Charles Martinet however, he has not completely abandoned the universe linked to the well-known character of Nintendoin fact becoming a Mario ambassador. As he himself declared, it is not yet known what this role could entail, but a video message should be issued shortly in which he will also appear Shigeru Miyamotoand in which everything will be explained to the fullest.

What is certain however is that Charles Martinet has not yet retired, as assumed by many once the announcement of the abandonment of his role as voice actor of Mario. So all that remains is to wait for the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonderscheduled for next October 20, to participate in the mad race that will lead to the discovery of the identity of the new voice actor of Super Mario.