This year the franchise Super Mario Bros. has returned to the world of cinema, this is due to the alliance made between Nintendo and Illumination Studios, standing out for its great animation and voice acting by the cast that was confirmed long before its first trailer. And although everyone did a spectacular job, the one who stood out the most was none other than Jack BlackInterpreting bowser with some jokes in between and a song that started as a joke.

Drawing on this, the work titled as peaches managed to permeate people's minds, and that is due to the touches that it has thought in terms of the lyrics but also those moments where the improvisation of Jack Black, which made people love her in no time. This has led to the piece being nominated for important film awards, despite the fact that in the end it was not selected because it was something simpler in terms of structure.

Despite this, fans were eager for the Oscar nominations to emerge, to see the song among those selected, and not for the fact of winning the award, but to have a live performance by the singer and actor who He has given laughter to people in the world. However, everything has remained a dream, since the musical piece was not included in the nominees, not even reaching the 15 most requested, after all the academy is the one who chooses the songs.

These are the finalists for best song:

– “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

– “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

– “Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

– “I'm Just Ken” from “Barbie”

– “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

– “Keep It Movin'” from “The Color Purple”

– “Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

– “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin' Hot”

– “High Life” from “Flora and Son”

– “Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

– “Can't Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

– “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– “Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

– “Road To Freedom” by “Rustin”

– “Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

It is worth mentioning that within these 15 songs, five will be selected to compete for the gold statuette next year, so the purification will not be easy, since there are quite striking songs such as Am I Dreaming by Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse, which is one of the most listened to in the world. However, in the end Nintendo fans will be disappointed not to find the work of Jack Black.

Via: Next Best Picture

Editor's note: It is discouraging that it did not make it to the nomination, but it should also be clear that it is a song that is not even 2 minutes long and part of the lyrics is repeating the same word almost ten times. So, as if he deserves the Oscar, I see it as something far away.