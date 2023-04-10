Many of us don’t believe it yet, but officially the world of Super Mario Bros. has returned to the cinema after the live action adaptation that we had in 1993. And the excitement for the film has been so great that it has generated a wave of pretty good profits for Nintendoin fact in Mexico has achieved an important milestone in cinematic events.

First, it has been reported that the tape raised just over 208.2 million pesos, with an audience that almost reached three million users, who enjoyed the tape in its early days. In fact, it became the animated film that has done the best in its opening in this country. This means that, at a general level, it is positioned a little lower than Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame.

Analysts have thought that Mario will soon surpass other video game tapes such as detective pikachu and the two parts of Sonic The Hedgehog. It is even presumed that it could surpass other animated films in general, including those of its own creator studio, illumination. And that can only be within the framework of its release month.

For now it has not done very well in terms of criticism, given that on pages like Rotten Tomatoes did not even reach 60% total score with the media. However, the fans are completely the opposite, since until now they have put it with 98%, so they are completely different opinions.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie is now available in theaters.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The film has made it clear that Mario has finally redeemed himself in the world of cinema, and that now he will be betting on following this path with more films, or at least that is perceived in the post credits scene. Hopefully with this Nintendo wants to bring some adaptation of Zelda.