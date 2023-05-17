It seems like a joke, but a little over a month ago the movie of Super Mario Bros. film that from that moment on in the first screening began to generate a lot of money for Nintendo and Universal Pictures. This greatness of the tape has reached so high, that even in Mexico It ranked as the highest grossing film in history.

According to data collected by BoxOfficeReport, 82.4 million dollars have been raised, making the country the site with the most fundraisers of all other regions. For its part, it is confirmed that it has beaten other commercial film successes such as Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now it will be something difficult to overcome.

Est. international totals for The Super Mario Bros. Movie through Sunday include: Mexico – $82.4M

UK – $63.2M

Japan – $59.8M

France – $54.9M

Germany – $50.1M

Australia – $33.2M

Spain – $25.9M

Brazil – $25.2M

Chinese – $23.8M

Italy – $21.5M#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie #BoxOffice —BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) May 14, 2023

Something worth mentioning is that the movie Super Mario Bros has come to digital movie services, be it in iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store and Amazon Prime Video. However, this is only in the USAso audiences will probably have to wait a bit longer, at least until it’s removed from the theater.

Remember that there are still rooms where it is being projected.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It was obvious that the euphoria for Mario is great, and Mexico is precisely where all kinds of audiences enjoy their video games. Hopefully this shows Nintendo that it would be worthwhile to be more present on this side.