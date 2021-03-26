Silent work, but very decisive. This is how the role it plays could be described Mariona caldentey in this unstoppable Barça. The Balearic forward does not usually monopolize the spotlight, but she does have a lot of balls on the green. A good fault for this is his great physical delivery in each game, as he demonstrated again in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Barça’s ‘9’ was decisive in the 3-0 victory against the English with assistance and a penalty goal, the second of the match. His success from eleven meters was extended to the rest of the field, where he knew how to combine perfectly with his teammates, highlighting Alexia Putellas, to give air to the Barça team.

Felanitx’s goal, where they have even honored him by putting his name on a football field (Es Torrentó-Mariona Caldentey Oliver), places the attacker herself as the second historical top scorer in the Champions League with Barça, with which he has seen the door in Europe nine times. Mariona is only surpassed in this record by Jenni Hermoso (12), ahead of the English Duggan (8).

Of the nine goals that the Spanish international has signed in the Champions League, four have come from penalties. A fact that shows his great confidence on the pitch, in which he has scored a total of nine goals in all competitions this season. To his great punch, almost a dozen assists are added. Some figures that show the great weight of Mariona Caldentey in this Barça, in which he has been distributing quality, smiles and great moments on the field for seven years.

