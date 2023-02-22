Mexico City.- Marion Reimers is one of the journalists and mexican analysts who have left their mark on the UEFA Champions League broadcasts. She became the first woman to call a final when she was a contributor to Fox Sports.

Since last season it is part of the television network, TNT Sports Mexicowhich now has the rights to broadcast the games of the Champions League as of the streaming platform, HBO Maxwhere we hear it frequently next to Ricardo Murguia.

In this 2022-23 season, the duo began to be heard frequently on the TNT channel while Raoul “Pollo” Ortiz and Omar Zeron They went on to narrate some games that were coming out on HBO Max, while a new duo began their participation in this campaign.

majo gonzalez and Pepe del Bosque They began working together on the TNT Sports broadcasts and both were in charge of giving voice to the game this Tuesday between Liverpool F.C. and real Madridsomething that would have upset Marion Reimers.

According to Miguel Ángel Arizpe, a journalist from Multimedios, the narrator “exploded” because she was designated for the game between eintracht frankfurt and napoli which was screened on HBO Max, since he considers that “it has to be in the best games”.

Even in his column he assures that Marion Reimers ended up throwing him majo gonzalezwho is liked by the public of TNT Sports and they did not hesitate to write positive things about her as she is a woman who does like, does like and also does well.