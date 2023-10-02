Professor Kiechle, before we get to politics, I would like to talk to you about your work as a gynecologist. How many children have you helped into the world?

thousands. Every night on shift I used to have five or six births.

You now work in gynecological oncology, as a surgeon and as a researcher. Are you still having one or two deliveries?

Giving birth is like riding a bike. You don’t forget that. But obstetrics also includes all prenatal diagnostics. Of course I can do ultrasound. But so much has happened that I no longer feel like an expert. And I would never do things I can’t do.