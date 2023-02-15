MarioGPT it is a GPT2 model created by Danish researchers who make levels Of Super Mario Bros. starting from text prompts. Posted online at GitHub immediately showed great potential but also some problems.

MarioGPT was developed by researchers at the IT University of Copenhagen and is described as the first capable of transforming text into layers. Its operation is fully described in one report published online. Basically the AI ​​was trained with Super Mario Bros. and The Lost Levels to generate tile-based levels from a text prompt. As noted, MarioGPT is the first model to use a generative AI and not assemble levels from pre-made tilesets.

Examples of levels made by MarioGPT

Nintendo has not yet reacted to MarioGPT, but it is hoped that at least in this case it will let it go, given that it is a technological innovation of absolute importance, as well as really interesting.

As in the examples visible in the image shown, where you can also read the prompts used, MarioGPT manages to create levels in a fairly precise way, even if he still makes some mistakes (example F is a case of error). Below you can also see an example in video of a level generated by MarioGPT.

We are still far from the results achieved by a game designer like Shigeru Miyamotobut undoubtedly the step forward is enormous.