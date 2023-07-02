A contingent of morenistas from Ahome accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador yesterday in Mexico City in the act of celebrating the fifth anniversary of his electoral triumph. With the Governor’s permission Ruben Rocha MoyaMayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros made unity with López Obrador. There he met another mayor from northern Sinaloa, the one from El Fuerte, Gildardo Leyva. They even took a souvenir photo. There were others who made a “ball” with others from Sinaloa.

to those who don’t they were seen went to the local Ahomense deputies Cecilia Covarrubias and Juana Minerva Vazquez, also president of the State Council of Morena. It was learned that Covarrubias justified that it was the graduation of her son and Vázquez does not know the reason. There is talk that these and others are not going to fall apart and spend money for these events, when it is known that at the end of the day “the finger” is what counts for the definition of the candidacies. There are the cases of former mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman and Ana Ayala Leyva.

against what many would like, the Institutional Revolutionary Party is not finished in Sinaloa. That is if you take into account the attendance and the atmosphere that was experienced in the event organized by Dialogues for the “Mexico we Want” at the headquarters of the State Steering Committee of the tricolor in Culiacán. PRI leaders and militants, PAN members, PRD members, businessmen, social activists and others were at the event. Here it was seen that the resignation of PRI members who were already serving Brunette, others who went to that game and some who are waiting for the moment did not do them the greatest damage. So, Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo Esper, president and secretary general, took oxygen. Garate even went so far as to say that the PRI is a headache for Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

The animosity that nested for years against the ex-governor Mario Lopez Valdez It seems that the PRI senator Mario Zamora Gastélum began to dissipate on the eve of the electoral process of 2024. Who would have thought that now Zamora Gastélum is opening the doors of the PRI to the former governor Malova. It is not known if he is with his heart in his hand or with the sole desire to counteract Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, but the fact is that Zamora Gastélum was pleased if at any given moment he returned to the PRI. That is a good sign, they say, on the path to building the opposition alliance, in which he also sees himself with Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, leader of the Sinaloense Party.

it was bad to Manuel Hernandez Lopez in a meeting of the general coordinator of Agriculture of Sader, Santiago Arguello, with wheat producers from Mexicali, Baja California. And it is that he went to enter or they wanted to enter, to penetrate the land, to the cave of the wolf to see if they would accept him after he was removed as national president of Producto Trigo. And he did not pass the test because they fired him because they told him to his face that he does not represent them. And that Arguello wanted to hold him there.