Mario Zagallo, Brazilian football legend, has died

Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, former Brazilian footballer and coach, a true legend of the green and gold national team, has died at the age of 92.

“It is with great sadness – we read on his profile instagram – that we inform you of the death of our eternal four-time world champion Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo”.

Zagallo was the first to win the football World Cup both as a player and as a coach. In all, during his career, he won 4 World Cups with Brazil: two as a player, one as a coach and the other as an assistant.

Nicknamed “formiguinha” (little ant) ​​and later “the professor”, Zagallo, as a player, won two World Cups with Pelé's Brazil: in 1958 in Sweden and in 1962 in Chile.

On the bench he led Brazil to the title in 1970, in Mexico, and was assistant coach during the success of the green and gold national team against Italy in USA 1994.

He was manager again but lost in the final against France in 1998. Zagallo is the only one, together with Franz Beckenbauer and Didier Deschamps, to have won a World Cup both as a footballer and as a player.