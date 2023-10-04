The prominent producer of Super Mario Bros. WonderTakashi Tezuka, has commented on the launch of the game, which coincides very close to the launch of Sonic Superstars. Both are new 2D platformers, and as many fans know, these franchises used to compete directly.

The new title of Nintendo will be released on October 20. But only three days before, SEGA will be sending Sonic Superstars. Tezuka called it “an interesting coincidence.”

Speaking with Game Informer this month, Tezuka mentioned:

“I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been making 2D action games for a long time, and of course we want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. “We are hoping that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to play these 2D platform games, whether Mario or others.”

Super Mario Bros. Wonder It is the first main entry in the series in 2D since New Super Mario Bros. U in 2012. The wait has not been that long for Sonicsince we had Sonic Mania in 2017.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: I’m not a Nintendo fan, but Sonic It has never caught me. There is no doubt here, I’m going for Super Mario Bros. Wonder and I don’t feel that Sonic Superstars be competition.