The surprise news of the exit of the scene has arrived in these minutes Charles Martinetthe actor who lent the voice to Mariowho decided to withdraw and leave his role of the official voice actor of the Nintendo icon.
It was the company itself that disclosed the matter, reporting moreover that Martinet will remain a “ambassador of Mario” official, probably playing some roles in the production of the series but no longer taking part in voiceover sessions or providing his voice on games and other official Mario products.
Charles Martinet was the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games starting with Super Mario 64, which was the first title in the series to feature the talking protagonist, in video game terms. “Charles will now move into his new role of Mario Ambassador,” wrote Nintendo, confirming that, with this move, “you will withdraw from registration voices for our games, but will continue to travel the world to share the joy of Mario and interact with all of you.”
“It has been an honor to work with Charles and help bring Mario to life for so many years, and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo also wrote in the official statement on the actor’s retirement. “Stay tuned to see a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will be publishing in the near future.”
New entry in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?
This seems to confirm what some users had already guessed: Mario’s voice will change in the next games in the series, perhaps starting as early as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, given that in the video materials released the voice already appeared slightly different from the classic one.
Similarly, the voice of the protagonist of WarioWare: Move It may also be different, considering that the latter was also voiced by Martinet. Among the various characters played by the actor, in addition to Mario, there were in fact also Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, Baby Luigi and Baby Mariojust to make you understand the centrality of Martinet in the audio characterization of the Nintendo characters.
#Mario #longer #original #voice #Charles #Martinet #retires
Leave a Reply