The surprise news of the exit of the scene has arrived in these minutes Charles Martinetthe actor who lent the voice to Mariowho decided to withdraw and leave his role of the official voice actor of the Nintendo icon.

It was the company itself that disclosed the matter, reporting moreover that Martinet will remain a “ambassador of Mario” official, probably playing some roles in the production of the series but no longer taking part in voiceover sessions or providing his voice on games and other official Mario products.

Charles Martinet was the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games starting with Super Mario 64, which was the first title in the series to feature the talking protagonist, in video game terms. “Charles will now move into his new role of Mario Ambassador,” wrote Nintendo, confirming that, with this move, “you will withdraw from registration voices for our games, but will continue to travel the world to share the joy of Mario and interact with all of you.”

“It has been an honor to work with Charles and help bring Mario to life for so many years, and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo also wrote in the official statement on the actor’s retirement. “Stay tuned to see a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself, which we will be publishing in the near future.”