The tariff conflict is leaving a trail of unsuspected victims. The Japanese video game has suffered a pickle in the price this week due to the expected increase in the costs of the production of arcades consoles and machines. Nintendo and Konami, historical Gaming Japanese, lead the losses of the Japanese bag, with collapses of 9% and 8%, respectively. Investors expect that the increase in customs taxes from Washington destabilizes industrial flows. The result is that consoles like The new Nintendo Switch 2 will be more expensive of what Mario’s father would like.

Bowser sits in the White House

Nintendo is one of the main video game manufacturers in the world. Commercial tension between the United States and China leaves Japan in the middle of the fraywhich especially affects manufacturing companies of consumer goods. The increase in costs due to customs taxes will have an impact on The price of the next consoles in the USmain video game market of the globe, which can cause a drag effect on other regions.

Nintendo, who intends to launch The Switch 2 This year, it is very exposed to this commercial uncertainty. Under the new levies of Donald Trump, the games consoles “could have higher sales prices in the United States Due to stronger import costs, since most are manufactured in China or depend on suppliers for the pieces, “Nathan Naidu wrote, an analyst at Bloombergin a note. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 20% on March 4 and Nintendo’s actions closed in The 10,355 yen After a week convulsa in the markets.

The situation is also complicated for another historic games, both physical and digital: Konami. The original firm of Osaka produces much of its products in the continent, so the tariff war will directly impact the price of its goods: from the letters of Yu-Gi-Oh! to the arcade seal of the house.

Decibels increase in Japanese electronics

The impact not only affects the video game sector. Sony and Canon, giants of electronic consumer goods, were dyed red with 4% drops. In the case of the Playstation father, in addition to its console, the commercial war exposes the firm to an increase in prices in other products, such as video cameras, headphones or peripherals.

Canon, historical photography and digital impression, is exposed to An increase in costs at a time when you are trying to expand new markets after the historical fall of sales of photography cameras.