Mario Vs. Donkey Kong is the modern reworking of the 2004 title of the same name for Gameboy Advance, and although it may not initially impress with originality or level of challenge, it tends to be addictive in binding the player to himself with the classic immediate mechanics of Nintendo puzzles . The premise of Mario vs Donkey Kong is simple and unchanged: Mario chases Donkey Kong through a series of intricate levels with the aim of rescuing the kidnapped Mini Marios. Unlike other titles where frenetic action prevails, a thoughtful approach is required here, where strategy and puzzle solving prevail over direct confrontation: to advance the player must solve fast but increasingly complex environmental puzzles.

In the opening levels, Mario vs. Donkey Kong acts like a long tutorial, introducing mechanics and obstacles without posing significant challenges. This ease, while useful for learning the fundamentals of the game, risks boring more experienced players or those looking for immediate adrenaline. However, it is precisely by overcoming this phase that the game begins to show its true face. As the difficulty increases, the title forces greater attention and a more reflective approach. The solutions to the puzzles become less intuitive, requiring a more careful analysis of the scenarios and possibilities of action. It's here that you begin to appreciate the attention to detail, from the catchy music to the pleasant animations and effective sound design, which together contribute to creating a satisfying experience.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong in its modern style misses the opportunity to shine in a new light, leaving the mechanics completely unchanged and missing the opportunity to make the gameplay more modern and varied compared to the original. Nintendo seems to have done a purely aesthetic job apart from adding a handful of new levels, and ends up offering an experience that doesn't stand out for variety, as well as a control system that is sometimes imprecise and which could have benefited better from the years that have passed. It is also unfortunate that, for a title that is sold at almost full price, online or four-player multiplayer was not thought of, limiting itself to offline cooperative play for two.

Format: Switches publisher: Nintendo Developer: Nintendo Vote: 6/10