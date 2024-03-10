After almost twenty years since the release of the original game, here it comes Mario vs Donkey Kong on Nintendo Switch. The Big “N” this time stands for Nostalgia, as has already happened recently with Paper Mario and even before with Link's Awakening. Mario vs Donkey Kong is originally released on Game Boy Advance, and this remake version manages to add a lot of interesting details, as well as being an excellent reinterpretation of a relatively simple title, in concept. But the Nintendo Switch version adds a bit of detail which will make all players happy, especially people who already know the original title.

Between boxes and keys

In Mario vs Donkey Kong the most famous plumber in the world has a toy company very similar to the chocolate factory in Willy Wonka. Kong doesn't like this very much he decides to enter the company to destroy everything and steal the Mario-shaped puppets. In the original version it was a series of images, while in this version of the game there is an actual one cutscenesdespite having no dubbing.

The gameplay of Mario vs Donkey Kong is quite simple as regards its base, in fact the player will simply have to solve environmental puzzles to reach the gift packages and the keyswhich you will need for proceed to the next level. Each of these is divided into two different rooms, but there is also an additional difficulty: when you have the key in your hand you will not be able to perform any acrobatic movement, and there will also be a time limit before the key returns to its spawn point. This may seem overwhelming, but it will actually make you use your brain even more to solve the puzzle. In fact, although many may be accustomed to Mario gameplay more dedicated to platforming, Mario vs Donkey Kong takes a different path.

Another thing that has an impact in the game is the absence of the word “Super” in the title. When this happens, it means that you will most likely not have access to any of the classic items that are present in the other chapters, such as the golden star, but also that there will be other methods to have fun, always keeping in mind that the goal is to solve puzzles.

Despite this, one of the things you will do most during the game is jump. We are not at the levels of surgical precision required by the same Super Mario Bros Wonder or from Heavenlybut the fact remains that the mistake will be paid. Sometimes you just have to have the right timing and sometimes making mistakes is the best way to learn what to avoid doing. Furthermore the levels hide some levers, so before falling into frustration, the player will have to take a good look at how the level is shaped, perhaps guessing if there are hidden elements, or if he has to do something particular. Certain, have a time limit It's not something that keeps you calm, especially if you're already tired, but working under pressure can bring out the best in us, right?

The developers have also implemented two new levels, and the alternative versions of some, so you can increase the time it takes to complete Mario vs Donkey Kong, which is around around 6/7 hours.

A new life

Mario vs Donkey Kong is a really well made remake. The developers really wanted to revive a title that is now more than twenty years old. And they succeeded not only from a gameplay point of view, but also from a technical and graphic point of view. Watch the game's cutscenes it's a bit like watching a silent filmand this may not be appreciated by some, but it is possible to understand every single thing without problems.

THE 3D models are great, of the quality you expect from Nintendo. Furthermore, the musical tracks are an excellent accompaniment for the various reasoning that can be done during the various levels, and they also remain quite in the head.

During our test we did not find any technical problems, neither a glitch, nor a bug which prevented the game from continuing peacefully. Indeed, from a technical point of view Mario vs Donkey Kong is a little pearl, and it is also very pleasant on Nintendo Switch Lite. Indeed, perhaps portability is one of the best factors of this game, given that it is possible to play it literally anywhere, also considering the brevity of the levels.

From a purely recreational point of view, we can say that the game hits the marklike other house titles like The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening And Paper Mario (although the latter did not convince everyone). Furthermore, if you have very young brothers or sisters who want to have fun with you, or even play alone, you can count on this title as a very good first experience, given its playful and suitable for everyone.