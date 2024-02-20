Like every week they arrived there sales ranking of physical games on the market United Kingdom . Mario vs. Donkey Kong starts off well, immediately reaching the top of the top 20 in its debut week, ousting Hogwarts Legacy, now in second place followed by EA Sports FC 24.

Skull and Bones good, Banishers: Ghosts of the New Eden bad

In addition to Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the other new entries this week are Skull and Bones which comes close to the podium “settling” for fourth place, while to find Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden it is necessary to scroll down the list to sixteenth place. An overall undeserved result, if we consider the generally positive reception from critics.

Helldivers 2 maintained the seventh place it achieved at launch last week, while Tekken 8 dropped from ninth to fourteenth position. Instead, some of the most popular Japanese games of recent months, such as Persona 3 Reload, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload have practically disappeared from the radar and do not even appear in the English top 40 a few weeks after their release.