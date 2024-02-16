Mario vs. Donkey Kong is available starting today exclusively on Nintendo Switchand obviously a launch trailerin this case particularly nice.

In fact, the video seems to be set up like an American infomercial, complete with “but wait, there's more!” used in order to reel off the mechanics and situations that embellish this remake of the Game Boy Advance classic.

Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings but with some exceptions, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong offers a successful mix between platforms and puzzles which will not fail to excite fans of Nintendo productions.