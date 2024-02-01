Nintendo has released a demo Of Mario vs. Donkey Kong via the Nintendo Switch eShop, along with a trailer which offers an overview of the features of the new game in the series and which you can see in the player below.

To download the demo, simply access the eShop via your Nintendo Switch and enter the page dedicated to the game, where you will find the option to download the demo. At the time of writing, the demo is not yet available from the web version of the digital store, which you can reach at this address.

This trial version allows you to play four levels taken from the first world of Mario vs. Donkey Kong also allows you to try the two-player mode, in which you can control both characters by sharing one of your Joy-Cons with a friend or family member.

It will also be possible to test i two difficulty levels available. Classic Style offers an experience similar to that of Mario vs. Original Donkey Kong on Game Boy Advance, while Casual Style presents itself as a certainly softer challenge level, without time limits and with the possibility of starting over from the checkpoints scattered throughout the levels in case of game over.