There's now a short demo available for the upcoming Switch remake of puzzle platformer Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Nintendo eShop, ahead of its release later this month.

The demo lets you play through four levels from the first world – three in which Mario collects the toys, and one where you get to carry the Mini-Marios to a toy box.

Nintendo has also released a new overview trailer for the game to match the demo.



Mario vs. Donkey Kong – Overview trailer (Nintendo Switch)





The demo allows you to choose between casual and classic mode. Casual mode removes the timer, introduces checkpoint flags within levels, and lets you take up to five free hits before you lose a life. Both casual mode and classic mode can be tried out in the demo.

I had a quick breeze through the demo just now, and I got weirdly protective over my Mini-Marios. Like a mama duck herding her ducklings across a road.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be out on 16th February, putting it smack in the middle of February releases to look out for. Nintendo has been going all out to put Donkey Kong at the front of our minds recently. Last summer, Donkey Kong was inaugurated into the Lego Super Mario range with four sets. The Donkey Kong expansion for Super Nintendo World is currently set to open this spring.

Fellow Mario character Princess Peach is getting her moment in the spotlight too, with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! on 22nd March, before the expected launch of Switch 2 in the latter half of the year.