The new trailer Of Mario vs. Donkey Kong retraces the history rivalry between the two protagonists of the game, who as we know were created as rivals at the time of the release of the original Donkey Kong.

Welcomed by the international press with excellent ratings, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong relaunches the relationship between the mustachioed plumber and the beefy gorillawhich over the years has gone through periods of peace and collaboration but also of heated rivalry.

In this video, in particular, we see the two characters cooperate in sports titles but also challenge each other in frenetic races, or face each other head-on in the great classics: they are actually “enemies for life“, as the trailer describes.