Nintendo has shared a new trailer online for Mario vs. Donkey Kongthe next one coming February 16 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Inside the trailer we are shown all the new features of this remake, including new modes, move levels and increasingly exciting challenges.

This modern version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong will feature over 130 levels and a two-player mode, as well as two new worlds. All the details in the video available below.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – Check out what's new

Source: Nintendo Italy