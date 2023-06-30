Turin – Farewell to Mario Virano, symbol of Turin-Lyon. Architect, born in Rivoli, he was 79 years old. Since 2015 he was general manager of Telt, the Italian-French company that will build and then manage the cross-border section of the new railway line. Virano, who presided over the Turin-Lyon Observatory from 2006 to 2014 as extraordinary government commissioner, passed away after a short illness in what is considered the “turning point” for the opera. The call for tenders worth 3 billion is imminent with which Telt will entrust the superstructure and technological equipment of the international section. Just Virano last April, in one of his last public appearances, had presented it to companies in Brussels. According to forecasts, after the recent confirmation of the allocation of 3 billion euros by France, the base tunnel will be ready in 2033 and the number of trains per day will go from 30 to 100, and 4-5 years later they will become 180.

“He dedicated his life to the realization of the Turin-Lyon, promoting dialogue and confrontation inside and outside the company” recalls Telt. “Turin and Piedmont lose a man of great value” comments the governor of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio who recalls “his commitment to achieve the realization of the Turin-Lyon which is an ongoing construction site and which in a few years it will be completed bringing Piedmont into the heart of Europe.

“More than anyone else, he gave shape to one of the most important projects in the history of Turin and Italy,” says the mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo. Piero Fassino, former mayor of Turin and Pd deputy, also remembers Virano as a “true director of the Tav”. The Minister for Public Administration and Senator of Forza Italia, Paolo Zangrillo, underlines that “his essential intermediation work has favored the resumption of that dialogue with the territory which has allowed the work to be carried forward”.

“Since 2006, the year the Observatory for Turin-Lyon was born, we have lived and fought side by side, sharing the successes but also the anxieties and fears of complicated, sometimes dangerous years”, recalls Paolo Foietta, president of the intergovernmental commission Italy France for the Turin-Lyon. Calogero Mauceri, who today holds the position of president of the Observatory and commissioner of the Italian section of the line, also speaks of his “key role”. For the Fs “he marked the history of infrastructure in Italy, as a professional, professor and manager” while the No Tav recall with some ironic and critical remarks “the enemy” Virano, forced by the high voltage in Val Susa to run since 2012 with the escort.