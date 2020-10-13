Spaniards continue to show their level Heading to the second round of the Alicante Challenger, which takes place at the JC Ferrero – Equelite Academy. To open the day, the Valencian Bernabé Zapata beat Carlos Gimeno in straight sets by 7/5 6/2.

The champion of the Challenger of Barcelona, Carlos Alcaraz debuted at home with a victory in a very tight and exciting match against the Indian Ramanathan Ramkumar by 7/6 (4) 7/6 (3). Similarly, Mario Vilella beat Wildcard Diego Barreto by 6/3 6/2. Another of the Spaniards who did the same was Nicola Kuhn, imposing himself on the experience of Denis Istomin 7/6 (5) 6/3.

In the same way, the doubles table began today where the Spanish Pedro Martínez and Marcel Granollers faced the Colombian duo made up of Daniel Galán and Nicolás Barrientos, being the victory by 6/4 7/6 (3) for the Spanish.

Tomorrow you can enjoy exciting matches such as Bernabé Zapata vs Martin Tiffon, or Pedro Martínez vs Guillermo García-López. The matches can be followed through ATP Challenger TV and from Friday 16, they can be followed by Eurosport and LaLiga4Sports. From this instance, the public will also be allowed to enter, following all the pertinent security measures.

Results for the rest of the day:

T. Machac (CZE) d. P. Polansky (CAN) 6/1 6/1

[6] D. Galan (COL) d. A. Collarini (ARG) 6/4 6/3

[Q] M. Jaziri (TUN) d. [2] J. Rods (PER) 2/6 6/1 6/4

J. Ficovich (ARG) d. [4] C. Taberner (ESP) 7/6 (5) 6/3

O. Rock Battle (ESP) d. S. Diez (CAN) 6/1 7/5

[PR] T. Robredo (ESP) d. [Q] M. Barrios Vera (CHI) 6/3 6/3

[3] N. Balaji (IND) / L. Margaroli (SUI) d. H. Reese (USA) / J. Zielinski (POL) 0/6 6/3