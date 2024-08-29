Chihuahua.- In the framework of the Constitutive Session of the Senate held this Thursday, Mario Vázquez took the oath of office as Senator of the Republic, ratifying his commitment to the causes of Chihuahua and the freedom of Mexico. He assured that he will represent the state with pride and, together with his fellow members, will defend Mexico as a democratic country, that country of solid institutions “where we can all get ahead” and of course where Chihuahua is treated as it deserves. He reported that next Sunday, September 1, the general session will be held in which both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will be integrated and in which the presidential report will be received. He also said that next week, it is most likely that the Judicial Reform will be analyzed from the start, which the National Action Party has pointed out has put the country’s economy in trouble and does not solve the obvious problems of the judicial system in Mexico, but on the contrary makes it more vulnerable.