Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabella Preysler They definitively ended their love affair. After almost 8 years, the Hispanic-Filipino socialite told ¡Hola! that her relationship had been affected by wear, disappointment, arguments and unfounded jealousy on the part of the writer. After that, the writer’s ex-wife also spoke about this surprising break and gave another version of the events to a well-known Spanish program.

The refusal of Mario Vargas Llosa

“Save me” has revealed information very different from what was known until now. According to information that reached the journalist Maria Patino by Patricia Llosathe real reason for the separation was the refusals by the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“The first thing they tell me is that Isabel has not told the truth,” said the presenter. The crisis began last June, the month in which the couple did not deny that they were separated. Patiño commented that this was due to the fact that “she demanded something essential for her, and he denied it time and time again.”

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler announced the end of their romance. Photo: composition LR/GTRES

Mario Vargas Llosa did not want to marry Isabel Preysler

The socialite would have asked Mario Vargas Llosa formalize their relationship of almost 8 years with a married couple. “The last request was made a few days ago, and he says no again,” the journalist spoke. In this way, Isabel Preysler made the final decision to separate from the writer, recounted Maria Patino.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler captured leaving a restaurant in Madrid. Previously, they were together in London. Photo: composition LR/Magazine Hello!

What were the statements of Isabel Preysler?

In conversation with the magazine Hello! Isabel Preysler announced her separation and preferred not to delve further into the subject. “I do not want to give any more statement and I thank friends and the media for helping us in this decision,” said the Spanish-Filipino.

Isabel Preysler separated from Mario Vargas Llosa. Photo: Hello!

Mario Vargas Llosa would have had problems with the daughter of Isabel Preysler

The journalist Alessandro Lequio provided unknown information about the break between Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabella Preysler. According to the communicator, the writer was very annoyed when answering questions about the love life of the daughter of his now ex-partner.