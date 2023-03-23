The Spanish-Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize for Literature, will not attend the ninth International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE), the great triennial event with this language that is spoken by almost 600 million people in the world, which will be held in Cádiz next week, from Monday, March 27 to Thursday, March 30. The announcement was made by the director of the Instituto Cervantes , Luis García Montero, at an informative breakfast in Madrid, in which he has participated together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, and the director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), Santiago Muñoz Machado. The news, which could have been foreseen but had not been confirmed, becomes important given that the author of Conversation in the Cathedral, 86 years old, he was the one who promoted that this congress be held in Arequipa, in his native country, an appointment that finally had to be suspended on December 22 due to political instability in Peru. His editor in Alfaguara, Pilar Reyes, has confirmed it by phone: “Mario is in Peru, on a long-planned trip.” There he was decorated two weeks ago by the Government of Dina Boluarte in an act in which he was an accolade to the Peruvian president.

At the meeting, organized by the New Communication Forum, García Montero also informed that the speech that Vargas Llosa had planned to give in Arequipa will not be read in Cádiz either, but will be donated to Cervantes in an act of homage to the writer at the headquarters of this institution in Madrid, on April 11 and 12. All this despite the fact that the motto of the Peruvian congress is maintained, Spanish language, miscegenation and interculturalityand some acts of what were going to take place in Arequipa.

The presence in Cádiz of Vargas Llosa, a contributor to EL PAÍS, will be a text of his included in a new edition published by Alfaguara of the work the deep riversby the Peruvian writer José María Arguedas, has reported Reyes, and the inclusion of a little-known story, which is not unpublished, in a special issue that will be presented in the magazine Granta.

Muñoz Machado, for his part, has criticized in his speech “the monumental nonsense of the Ortega couple to suppress the language academy in Nicaragua”, referring to the decision adopted in May 2022 by the country’s president, Daniel Ortega, and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who is the vice president. “A situation that deprives Nicaragua of being part of the group of countries that work for the unity of our language.” The director of the RAE has also charged against the Government of Mexico: “We would like [Andrés Manuel] López Obrador should give more support to the Mexican language academy, which barely has resources.

More information

Asked by the person in charge of the RAE if there is in some countries of America a campaign from some groups against Spain due to the colonial past, he has denied it: “What there is is a new constitutionalism in some nations that returns to the way of thinking of the peoples originating”.

It has also been raised in the debate if there have been frictions between Cervantes, dependent on Foreign Affairs, and the RAE over the academic programming of CILE, as some media have reported, pointing out sources from the academy. Both institutions organize the congress together with the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language and the city of Cádiz. Muñoz Machado has ruled it out: “There is always some kind of friction, but it even seems healthy to us. Most of the participants have been chosen by the RAE”. Of the 23 Spanish academies in the world, there will be “more than a hundred speakers”, he added. While García Montero wanted to remove iron “from normal friction in a congress of this type, which had to be prepared in two and a half months.”

Meanwhile, Albares has provided some data to demonstrate the power of Spanish in the world. “It is an official language in 20 countries, 18 of them American, plus Spain and Equatorial Guinea. It is the second in native speakers, with almost 522 million, and in the global calculation it reaches almost 600 million. 8% of internet users communicate in Spanish, the third behind English and Chinese. In the publishing sector it is the fourth language”. However, demographic trends indicate that it may lose weight in the coming decades, “which is why we must influence its presence in areas such as scientific communication.” Lastly, he pointed out that Spanish-speaking countries “generate more than 6% of world GDP and exports between Spanish-speaking countries double those of English-speaking ones.”

This morning’s event in Madrid has served as a preamble to an appointment that will begin hours after the end of a new Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). CILE will host 277 speakers and some 350 journalists in the Andalusian city, among whom Albares highlighted the presence of “youtubers and podcasters, in what will be the first congress of the Spanish language broadcast in its entirety and live through digital platforms”. It is the second time that Spain hosts this meeting. The first was in Valladolid, in 2001. For this occasion, the Council of Ministers approved spending of 3.7 million euros.

faith of errors In a first version of this article, the name and first surname of the president of Peru, who is called Dina Boluarte, were incorrect.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe