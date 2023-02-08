Mario Vargas Llosa with his ex-wife Patricia Llosa and his son Álvaro, in an image posted by the latter on his social networks / Twitter

The Spanish-Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa enters the French Academy tomorrow in a solemn ceremony that will take place in this institution founded in 1635 by Cardinal Richelieu during the reign of Louis XIII and whose mission is to ensure the French language. Vargas Llosa, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010, will receive this afternoon his sword as a member of the French Academy in a private ceremony that will take place at the headquarters of the Gallimard publishing house, which publishes his books in France. Traditionally the hilt of the sword carries the symbols that represent the life and work of the future academic.

The writer, born in Arequipa (Peru) and a Spanish national, was elected a member of the French Academy on November 25, 2021, despite not having written any books in French and exceeding the age established in the regulations of this institution (75 years ) in order to become a member. The 86-year-old writer will occupy the 18th chair, which became vacant after the death in 2019 of the French philosopher Michel Serres.

His public “installation” as a member of the French Academy will take place under the dome of this institution founded four centuries ago and equivalent in Spain to the Royal Spanish Academy of Language.

The author of “Pantaleon and the visitors” will be part of the select club of “the immortals”, the name given to the guardians of Molière’s language. They are named for the motto “To immortality” that appears on the emblem of the institution, created in 1635 by Cardinal Richelieu and which, in reality, refers to the French language, not to academics.

Among those invited to the ceremony stands out King Emeritus Juan Carlos I of Spain, whom Vargas Llosa personally invited to the ceremony. The former monarch, in exile since 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, named him a marquis in 2011.

In the French capital, there are also the three children of the writer (Gonzalo, Álvaro and Morgana) and his ex-wife Patricia Llosa, whom he divorced as a result of his notorious affair with Isabel Presley. The writer and the “queen of the heart press” separated at the end of 2022.

Varga Llosa will wear the famous black frock coat embroidered with green and gold olive branches worn by French academics at official ceremonies for the first time at the ceremony. As is tradition, the author of “The City and the Dogs” and “La fiesta del Chivo” will read a speech in praise of Michel Serres, his predecessor in the academic chair.

With his entry into the French Academy, Vargas Llosa returns to Paris, the city where he lived between 1956 and 1966 and where, he says, he was forged as a writer and where he met many Latin American writers, such as Julio Cortázar, Alejo Carpentier, Jorge Edwards and Jorge Luis Borges, among others.

The new “immortal”, who speaks French, is an avowed Francophile. Despite writing in Spanish, his work has been greatly influenced by French literature, which he devoured from a young age. One of the French novels that marked him the most was “Madame Bovary” by Gustave Flaubert, founder of the modern novel. His son, Álvaro Vargas Llosa, tweeted on December 30 a video of the writer reading a first edition (1857) of “Madame Bovary” aloud to say goodbye to the year.

The writer, who in addition to the Nobel Prize has won the Cervantes Prize, has also been a member of the Peruvian Academy of Language since 1975 and of the Royal Spanish Academy since 1994. In 2016, Vargas Llosa became the first living non-French writer published in the select collection of La Pléiade classics.