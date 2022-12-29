Is love over? The announcement of Isabella Preysler about the end of her relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa after eight years of dating has generated surprise worldwide. Spanish media pointed out that the now ex-partner — who was 15 years apart — was going through a new crisis. However, they did not see it coming that the famous characters would decide to put an end to their Romance.

How did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler meet?

Although the romance between the two was made public in 2015, the couple had previously established communication. It was in 1986 when the two talked for the first time. The two were married and the socialite worked as a luxury collaborator for the magazine Hello!

Through a friend of the writer, she was able to contact him for an interview, the same one that took place in St. Louis, Missouri. “I first saw Mario in St. Louis, Missouri, when I interviewed him in 1986 to Hello! From then on, Miguel (Boyer, her ex-husband) and I established a good friendship with Mario and his wife. which has been maintained during all these years”, revealed the also businesswoman.

As far as could be known, the writer was fascinated with the famous woman and, six months after the death of the ex-husband of Isabella PreyslerThey began a media love relationship.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: Hola Magazine

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler: what did his ex-wife Patricia Llosa say when the romance was made public?

Although rumors of a very close link between the two were woven, since they were captured together in London or the United States, the romance between the two was confirmed when photographs of the couple were published in Madrid, which took the writer’s then wife by surprise, Patricia Llosawho did not hide his discomfort when he publicly discovered what he defined as an infidelity of the famous writer.

“My children and I are surprised and very saddened by the photos that have appeared in a gossip magazine. Just a week ago we were with the whole family in New York celebrating our 50 years of marriage and the delivery of our doctorate from Princeton University ”, he expressed through a statement.

It should be noted that, with the passing of time, the link between the writer and his children could be resumed.

Ex-wife of Mario Vargas Llosa would have leaked the reason for the separation with Isabel Preysler

According to information that Patricia Llosa would have sent the journalist Maria Patinothe real reason for the separation was the refusals by the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“The first thing they tell me is that Isabel has not told the truth, she was demanding something essential for her, and he denied it over and over again,” revealed the communicator.