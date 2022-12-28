Elizabeth Presley announced his official separation from the Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa through the magazine Hello! The love story comes to an end after almost eight years. In fact, the same magazine published some photographs that surprised many, including his wife and cousin-sister, Patricia Llosa.

The beginning of his marriage with patricia It was controversial, since it caused the end of the nine-year relationship that the writer had with his aunt Julia. Despite this, Mario and Patricia were able to keep a 50-year marriage afloat, which unfortunately ended with the betrayal of the Nobel Prize.

What happened to Patricia Llosa after her divorce with Mario Vargas Llosa?

In 2015, the life of Patricia Llosa changed radically. That was the year in which she found out from the press that the end of her marriage to Mario Vargas Llosa had come. Many of her relatives, including her children, thought that her divorce would bring dire consequences. However, with the passage of time, they would verify that it was the opposite.

“I was afraid that this would have dire consequences for my mother. Especially since she had dedicated her life entirely to my father since she was 18 years old, ”said Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, the youngest of her children, for an interview with Vanity Fair.

He added: “At first, losing him affected him a lot, but I have been surprised by his extraordinary ability to overcome the drama, to not let himself collapse and move on ”.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: Hola Magazine

For her part, her school friend Rosario Chocano, with whom she has not separated since they were 7 years old, declared for the same medium that every day they go out early to walk along the Barranco boardwalk while they talk about politics and current affairs.

“ Everyone knows her and loves her. People come up to her and say hello “, indicates Chocano. Teresa Pinilla, another confidante of Patricia, confirms it: “They recognize her and stop her on the street. Without going any further, a few days ago we went to eat at a restaurant in Lima and a man began to compliment her. He wanted to take a picture of her with her. In the end, I managed to convince her.”

Additionally, Pinilla indicates that the separation from her friend was a “rebirth” for her: “She has flourished. She has always been a cultured person and interested in substantial things. She has always had talent, rigor and skills, but before all this was at the service of one person. She can now share it with the whole world”.

Patricia Llosa next to a painting by Carmen Balcells. Photo: Instagram/@morganavll

Although the end of her relationship with her ex-husband Mario Vargas Llosa was surrounded by betrayal, her youngest son, Gonzalo, acknowledges that his mother is a mediator who seeks to keep the family together and that she always dedicates time to her three children and six grandchildren. through the organization of family trips and seeking to stay in constant communication with everyone.

What does Patricia Llosa currently do?

Patricia is not very active on social networks, however, it is known that she dedicates her time to activities that promote culture, such as creating the National Museum of Women in the Arts, an institution based in Washington that seeks to recognize the artistic work of women.

Likewise, it is involved in the Peruvian version of the Hay Festival, an event that is held every November in Arequipa.

There’s no doubt Patricia Llosa He has known how to get ahead and set the best example of self-improvement to his children and grandchildren.