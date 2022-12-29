Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabella Preysler They announced the end of their relationship after almost eight years of dating. It was the Spanish presenter herself who announced the fact on the morning of December 28, causing a stir in public opinion, since, despite rumors that they were going through a difficult time in their love affair, the personalities never arrived. to confirm this occurrence.

As a result of the incidence that has set the tone in the Spanish press, various entertainment magazines in the country have begun to analyze the relationship of the ex-partner. Alessandro Lequio, A well-known collaborator of the “El club social” section of “El programa de Ana Rosa” on Telecinco, he was one of the reporters who provided unpublished details about the break in the romance between the writer and the host.

Mario Vargas Llosa would have been “fed up” with Isabel Preysler’s daughter

As reported by the communicator, the 2010 Nobel Prize for Literature was tired of answering questions regarding the love life of Tamara Falcó, daughter of Isabel Preysler, and all that this entailed due to her exposure in the media.

As you remember, a few weeks ago, Tamara’s name took over the news covers due to the strong disappointment in love she suffered.

At the beginning of July, Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa reappeared in public after dismissing rumors of separation. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/La República/AFP/Facebook

“Mario is a man with an extraordinary conversation, he has a Nobel Prize and has had a very active political life… And all the questions he was asked at events were about Tamara’s adventures and misadventures. This gentleman was exhausted from this absurd situation”, said Alessandro Lequio.

Mario Vargas Llosa never wanted to marry Isabel Preysler?

In addition, at another time, the collaborator assured that Mario Vargas Llosa never intended to formalize his sentimental relationship with Isabel Preysler despite having shared almost eight years of their lives together. “The lady (Isabel Preysler) has been a whim for him, nothing more than a whim. He never intended to marry the lady, never,” he said.

“I always said that they were not going to get married and that for Mario it was not the last. Time has proved me right,” Lequio pointed out.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: La República composition

What did Patricia Llosa say about the cause of the break between MVLL and Isabel Preysler?

As a result of the socialite Isabel Preysler commented to the magazine Hello! Since her love relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa was no longer due to a series of internal factors, Patricia Llosa, who was the first wife of the Peruvian writer, spoke out to offer her version of the reason that would have led to the break between the pair .

According to what Patricia told the journalist María Patiño, the real reason for the separation was the refusals on the part of the Nobel Prize winner for Literature.