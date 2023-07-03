Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mario Vargas Llosa was hospitalized for covid-19

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World
0
Mario Vargas Llosa was hospitalized for covid-19

Close


Close

Mario Vargas Llosa

Mario Vargas Llosa, during the opening of the V Literary Biennial that bears his name, in 2023.

Photo:

Francisco Guasco. efe

Mario Vargas Llosa, during the opening of the V Literary Biennial that bears his name, in 2023.

It is unknown in which city the Nobel Prize for Literature is hospitalized.

See also  The Ministry of Health announces that 31,808 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours

Novelist Mario Vargas Llosa, 87, is hospitalized. His family reported that he contracted Covid-19 and has been in the hospital since Saturday.

On Twitter, his children made the announcement. It is the second time that the Peruvian-Spanish author has been infected with the virus.

Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa released a statement in which they said: “He has been hospitalized since Saturday after being diagnosed with covid-19”, although they do not specify the city in which he is located, and they assured that they are making it public “in view of the interest of the media in the state of health”.

On Friday Vargas Llosa was at the Atlantic Forum in Madrid, where he offered his speech to various former presidents of Latin America.

In April 2022 he had already been hospitalized for COVID in Madrid, in a process of several days that evolved favorably.

See also  The Ministry of Health announces the provision of 36,191 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours

More news in EL TIEMPO

Guatemala, awaiting an eventual annulment of the presidential elections
The low defenses of Latin America against corruption

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mario #Vargas #Llosa #hospitalized #covid19

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rumors arise in relation to The Last of Us Part 3

Rumors arise in relation to The Last of Us Part 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result