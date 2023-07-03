Mario Vargas Llosa was hospitalized for covid-19

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mario Vargas Llosa, during the opening of the V Literary Biennial that bears his name, in 2023.
Francisco Guasco. efe
Mario Vargas Llosa, during the opening of the V Literary Biennial that bears his name, in 2023.
It is unknown in which city the Nobel Prize for Literature is hospitalized.
Novelist Mario Vargas Llosa, 87, is hospitalized. His family reported that he contracted Covid-19 and has been in the hospital since Saturday.
On Twitter, his children made the announcement. It is the second time that the Peruvian-Spanish author has been infected with the virus.
Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa released a statement in which they said: “He has been hospitalized since Saturday after being diagnosed with covid-19”, although they do not specify the city in which he is located, and they assured that they are making it public “in view of the interest of the media in the state of health”.
In view of the media’s interest in our father’s state of health, we make public that he has been hospitalized since Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He is being treated by excellent professionals and accompanied by his family. We urge the media…
— Álvaro Vargas Llosa (@AlvaroVargasLl) July 3, 2023
On Friday Vargas Llosa was at the Atlantic Forum in Madrid, where he offered his speech to various former presidents of Latin America.
In April 2022 he had already been hospitalized for COVID in Madrid, in a process of several days that evolved favorably.
