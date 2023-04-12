The Instituto Cervantes has inaugurated this Tuesday the cycle of conferences The fire of imagination. About Mario Vargas Llosa, some meetings about the career and life of the Nobel Prize. The Spanish-Peruvian writer has starred in the first of the colloquia, which has focused on the homonymous novel that gives its name to these conferences and which compiles six decades of journalistic production dedicated especially to his literary criticism. “I don’t recognize many of the texts because they were written a long time ago and defend positions that are no longer mine. But at the same time, read now, they bring to mind episodes in the history of Peru and Latin America that are inevitable”, he explained.

Sitting next to Vargas Llosa were the writers Carlos Granés, editor and foreword writer for The Fire of Imagination: Books, Stages, Screens, and Museums (2023), and the Cervantes Sergio Ramírez Award. Three personalities that represent Peru, Colombia and Nicaragua, although Latin America has not been at the center of the debate just for that. Also due to the writers’ conflicts with military dictatorships —such as the one Ramírez currently lives in exile and deprived of his nationality by the Daniel Ortega regime—, and also with the little recognition that writers have historically had in the territory, according to Vargas llosa. “There is no doubt that my generation grew up hoping for the fall of dictatorial regimes, but the new ones live with what could have happened and did not. His vision is more pessimistic ”, Ramírez reflected.

All three have agreed that without creative freedom, there is no culture. Granés has defined Vargas Llosa as “a bloodhound who has been able to interpret moments of government censorship as an alarm signal.” And Ramírez has stressed that these episodes have not ended and that “freedom is good for some, but not for others.”

The Nobel Prize winner for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa participates in the cycle that, dedicated to his work, is held this Tuesday at the Instituto Cervantes.

Kiko Huesca (EFE)

Now that the Nobel Prize winner has rediscovered these texts, he has realized that he was fighting to fill a gap: “At that time, Peru was isolated, we didn’t know what was being written abroad, so he fought that reality by reading Latino authors” . This has changed and, despite the fact that Vargas Llosa considers that writers are not as frowned upon in Latin America as they were 30 years ago, he stresses the importance of maintaining firm ideological positions in a world in which politics and literature are more mixed.

The rest of the conversation has developed in the book and the figure of Vargas Llosa, who has focused his literary influences on three disparate names: Jean-Paul Sartre, Jorge Luis Borges and Gustave Flaubert. “My childhood as a writer was spent reading Borges at night and opposing him and agreeing to Sartre’s theses,” he joked. De Flaubert was left with the conviction of being a writer against all imaginable inconveniences.

The writers Mario Vargas Llosa and Sergio Ramírez participate in the cycle ‘El fuego de la imaginación’, at the Instituto Cervantes. In the first place, the editor Pilar Reyes. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press)

The Nobel relay has been taken over by the writers and journalists Rosa Montero (Spain), Héctor Abad Faciolince (Colombia) and Renato Cisneros Sánchez (Peru), who have spoken about the processes, routines and hobbies of the Nobel through various words that define, such as discipline, method, or demons. Montero has spoken about perseverance: “You cannot be a novelist without this quality because it is a long-distance race.” The writer always sinks in the middle of the novel and being disciplined, because she claims to be an ordered chaos, helps her fight against laziness and a lack of self-confidence. Abad Faciolince has spoken about the internal demons that provoke stories. “If you’re a writer and something devastating happens to you, no matter how much you don’t want to remember it, it’s among the letters,” the Colombian explained about his book The oblivion that we will be (2006), where he talks about his father’s murder.

In total, twelve Spanish-American authors will pass through the Instituto Cervantes. Tomorrow the writers Gioconda Belli, Carlos Franz and Fietta Jarque will talk about how the influence of other cultural disciplines and their own personal libraries intervenes in literary creation. And the program will close in the afternoon with a talk in which Jorge Eduardo Benavides, Karina Sainz Borgo and Nuria Barrios will discuss whether a universal literature in Spanish is aspired today and the commitment that the writer must acquire with his society. Although Montero has already anticipated the debate and has assured that putting “a novel at the commitment of a fight is a mistake because other genres already exist for that.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe