Isabella Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa ended their love story after almost eight years together, this was announced by the socialite in a revealing interview with the magazine Hello! Over time, the couple became one of the most solid and long-lasting internationally. Despite this, very little was known about whether they had plans to marry. However, a recent statement by the famous has caused a stir among the international media, a few hours after the breakup statement.

Did Isabel Preysler accept the marriage proposal?

Isabel Preysler caused astonishment by confirming, days before making their separation public, that Mario Vargas Llosa he asked for her hand. However, she clarified that she never gave him an answer, much less talked about going to the altar in the near future, so her wedding plans were uncertain.

He also added that if he accepted the proposal, there would not be a big difference in their relationship, so he is not in a hurry on that issue. “Well, he asked me. I think if I say yes there is no problem” he concluded.

Why didn’t Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler get married?

In the month of December, Isabella Preysler She was consulted about her then long relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa, and the secret to lasting so long with someone. The socialite had no problem talking to the press and she explained why they did not decide to join their lives in marriage.

In this way, he was surprised to say that, due to the age and maturity of each one, he did not consider it important to go to the altar with his partner. “I think that at this point there is no need, absolutely none. (…) But I see that there is no need” revealed to Spanish media.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler began their relationship in 2015. Photo: EFE

Isabel Preysler announces break with Mario Vargas Llosa

Isabella Preysler left more than one shocked by revealing that she and Mario Vargas Llosa have ended their romance of almost 8 years. The news was made public when it was on the cover of the latest edition of Hello! magazine, in which she gave details of her relationship.

“ Mario and I have decided to end our relationship permanently. I do not want to make any more statements and I thank my friends and the media for helping us in this decision,” he commented.