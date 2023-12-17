Shortly before turning 16, he began to publish in the Lima newspaper The chronic. This is how the wonderful career of Mario Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, 87 years old) began, a writer who has always combined literature with journalism, as editor, head of information, interviewer and even presenter, but who found the richest vein in his facet. of columnist. From that Peru at the beginning of the 1950s until almost the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, thousands of forums and articles later, the Nobel Prize retires. He reached the pages of EL PAÍS on December 2, 1990 and is the author of 20 novels, two books of stories, one of memoirs, 14 essays, more than half a dozen plays and several volumes that bring together his Touchstone, among other works. After having announced that the work of fiction I dedicate my silence to you, which he released this year, would be his last novel, Vargas Llosa leaves his platform in these pages, having celebrated 33 years since he published his first opinion article under this heading, which was titled Praise for the 'iron lady'. His columns have helped him reflect on the present in all its facets and without avoiding controversy, on national and international politics, on the literary voices that interested him. From Peru, he answers a questionnaire about his history with journalism.

Ask. As he recalled in A Fish in the Water, began writing notes more than seven decades ago. What changes in the press that she has experienced do you find most important? Is there a rise in opinion journalism compared to past times?

Answer. The older ones are technological. Movable typesetting and the small printing presses on which newspapers were made were prehistoric compared to the present. And of course, digital media and social networks did not exist, which have revolutionized the way of reporting and giving opinions. This has given us greater communication and freedom, but it has also blurred the border between lies and truth, and has given rise to an industry of fake news which is creepy. Manipulation is easier. It is more difficult for a young person to orient themselves well in that jungle. And although there has always been biased information, or, rather, information that is disguised opinion, today there is much more.

Q. Which columnist did you admire in your youth and who influenced you the most?

R. I have once said that when I arrived in France, at the end of the fifties, I was a left-wing man and my Bible was Le Mondebut very secretly and almost ashamed he bought The Figaro once a week to read Raymond Aron's column, who was the brown beast of the left…

Q. Do you remember the first time you held a copy of EL PAÍS in your hands? What did she think?

R. I don't remember the exact day, but it must have been in the late 1970s, when the newspaper had only been in existence for a short time. He had returned to live in Peru after a few years in Barcelona, ​​but it must have been on a trip to Spain. I was very shocked to see that there was already a newspaper that in everything, from its format and layout, to its information and opinion, had brought Europe to Spain. It was a journalistic revolution.

Vargas Llosa and his latest novel. Lorenzo Carnero (ZUMA Press Wire

Q. In The industry from Piura, as he recalled, published his first political columns while he was still a teenager. What is the most important lesson you would give today to a young person starting out as a columnist?

R. Jean-François Revel said that the column must be an idea. If there is more, it disperses and loses effectiveness. It does not mean that there cannot be more things in development, but there must be a center. And the other thing is that you give your opinion with integrity, without caring about the effect it may have on friends or enemies, or even if you disagree with the middle line where you give your opinion.

Q. For a columnist, is irritation or fascination better fuel?

R. Both things have worked for me. But for a committed writer, as said before, irritation is essential. If one attends to current events with passivity or indifference, the columns will be poorer. Fascination serves to stimulate the writer, but above all it should serve to infect the reader. Irritation gives vigor to the prose.

Q. Do you remember how you came up with the title for the section, Touchstone?

R. In its first version, Touchstone It was a column that I wrote in a Peruvian magazine, Masks. I don't remember the year, but it must have been in the second half of the seventies. One day I discovered that the touchstone was the stone that was used to measure the purity and value of metals, and I was immediately certain that that was the perfect name: a column that was used to measure, that is, find, the truth. in the world around us. That's why I resurrected the name when I started collaborating with EL PAÍS.

Q. Does your work as a columnist require more or less discipline than that of a novelist?

R. It is not comparable because the novel requires daily discipline for several years, at least in my case (there are writers who write novels very quickly: I have never been able to do that). But the article has always taken me many hours. I envy those columnists who can produce good columns between one coffee and another. For me for many years it was an entire Sunday's work. Two Sundays a month were dedicated to the article. And that requires discipline.

Q. On more than one occasion he has defended that journalism is an “inseparable complement to his literary vocation,” something that has allowed him to maintain a connection with the real world. But, in what way does she feel that her work as a novelist has influenced her journalistic production?

R. It is easier to say how the journalist has influenced the novelist than the other way around. In order to write novels I have always needed to have one foot in the present. I am not a writer of fantastic literature but a realist, and furthermore the fact of living so many hours, every day, immersed in fiction has meant the need to get out of that world of imagination and see, touch, the real world, get out of the ivory tower Surely being a novelist contributes something when it comes to writing columns, because the novelist has a certain sensitivity when seeing current events and that must be reflected in some way.

Q. From Conversation in the Cathedral and the character of Zavalita, from now on, in his novels there are press and radio journalists. Why do you find them interesting as characters?

R. Because they are submerged in the human mud, because they live, especially the street reporter, the adventure of life every day. And I have had to meet fascinating characters, in my youth, in the newspapers. The chronic It allowed me to get to know the underworld of the city in a very close way. On the radio, where I also worked when I was young, I met characters with a dose of madness that gave their work something very attractive.

Vargas Llosa, on February 2 in Paris, inside the vehicle that took him home after entering the French Academy. Samuel Aranda

Q. It is possible to think that a novelist remains partially hidden in his fiction, he does not impose his opinions on the characters. In the case of a columnist, is he always exposed? Should it always be shown?

R. There are columnists who are capable of not taking sides, of distributing applause or boos everywhere, like a soccer game in which one is not with any team and appreciates the good plays. But the ones I admire the most are those who have a point of view, those who take sides. And those that have good prose. The books of some of the best prose writers in Spanish, such as Ortega or Azorín, were in many cases compilations of press articles.

Q. What do you think when you hear or read that someone admires the novelist Vargas Llosa, but disagrees with the columnist or the essayist?

R. That's very common. It also happens to me with some writers whose ideas I do not share or they cause me rejection, or there are columnists who have not provoked any reaction in me and who, however, I admire when reading their fictions. The funny thing is the opposite, when someone says that he admires an article of mine, but has not read any of my novels…

Q. Do you have the readers of EL PAÍS in mind when you write an opinion column or would that make you feel less free?

R. No, when you start writing it is very common to think about the reader, but that can be paralyzing or lead you to be careful about saying what you really think. It is preferable not to think about the reader and only after the text has been published to discover whether it has provoked enthusiasm or rejection, or both, or neither (which is the worst).

Q. Of all the columns you have written in EL PAÍS, which has cost you the most?

R. The last ones because my memory is no longer what it was and that makes writing much harder. It was also difficult for me when I was recovering from covid.

Q. And the one you have the best memory of?

R. It's difficult to choose. But, for example, I remember that I published one about that variant of Peruvian kitsch, the huachafería, which was titled “A little champagne, little brother.” And over the years that article ended up being the germ of my last novel, I dedicate my silence to you.

Q. How do you feel that the influence of a forum of opinion can be measured?

R. It is not direct, I think it happens in a subtle way and that makes it difficult to measure. Surely the point of view of a columnist helps to guide certain readers in a more or less sustained way, but oneself is not aware of it.

Mario Vargas Llosa, during a speech, in 2015. Uly Martin

Q. Did you notice the influence of the Nobel Prize in the impact of your tribunes?

R. It is unavoidable. The Nobel Prize has a global impact that makes it inevitable that everything you say, and therefore write, about current events will resonate strongly. And that is good and bad. Your supporters think that the award gives you a stamp that validates what you say and your detractors hate precisely because they think that.

Q. A few months ago, The New York Times He asked his columnists which opinion they had expressed in their texts that they now thought was wrong. If he had to point out an article in which she stated something that he thinks is wrong today, what would it be?

R. Well, speaking of The New York TimesPrecisely, many years ago, during the first Sandinista Government of Nicaragua, the newspaper proposed that I go to that country for a month and write about the revolution. I wrote a text in that newspaper that was very critical, of course, but with several nuances that greatly irritated some adversaries of the Ortega regime. They were right. Daniel Ortega and his wife, even then, were infamous, although at that time Nicaragua had not yet become a second Cuba.

Q. I dedicate my silence to you is the title of his latest novel, and with it he has announced that he is retiring from fiction. Can one really stop being a writer?

R. No, surely one continues dreaming novels when one stops writing them. And he continues reading them, of course. For example, now I'm rereading Madame Bovaryalthough for the first time in Spanish.

