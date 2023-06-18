Mario Vargas Llosa is right in saying that in itself the Sartre–Camus polemic of 1952 in the magazine Les Temps Modernes did not permeate in a massive way in intellectual sectors latin american, but it was known by some writers and referred to in very marginal texts. Inclusively, and given the opportunity of reality to recover positions and approaches, the debate in Paris had no recoverable influence on one of the most important controversies in the South American sphere: literature and the revolution in the context of the cuban revolution.

In the fall of 1969, the Uruguayan magazine Marcha by Carlos Quijano, enormously influential in the Latin American progressive sector, opened a debate based on an essay by Colombian writer Oscar Collazos about language, themes and the Latin American reality in the context of the Cuban revolution and its central thesis was very simple: writers should take the speeches of Fidel Castro and of Ernest Che Guevara as the axis of his theme, language and reality to be described in his works. Cuba needed, the argument went, the solidarity support of its intellectuals and not critical approaches.

In that year the Cuban cultural pivot of 1969 through House of the Americas a creative context had been found for what would become, at the beginning of the seventies, the famous publishing boom promoted from Spain and promoted by seminal works of a new literary trend in Latin America: the different forms of realism from literature, with Alejo Carpentier, Julio Cortazar, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Mario Vargas Llosa and Carlos Fuentesamong the most outstanding. The data that was interpreted from the first text by Collazos was that none of these authors, placed on the crest of the wave of popularity, reflected the Cuban revolution.

The controversy sartre–camus broke out in 1952 with a critical text by François Jensen, a member of the editorial board of the magazine sartre, before the latter’s refusal to confront his friend. The thesis of the essay El hombre rebelde (1951) showed a Camus with a critical distance from the post-war revolutions and, in the context, distanced himself from the Sartrean thesis of the writer’s commitment to reality that had been disseminated in 1948. He debate, which still deserves many essays from a distance, was between the committed intellectual and the Vigny model intellectual in his ivory tower. to the claim of camus in a letter-essay addressed to the “señor director” of LesTemps, sartre He replied with another essay to his “dear Camus” who recognized from the beginning that due to ideas the friendship between the two was destined to break.

The positions that illustrated the rupture of Vargas Llosa with sartre in the seventies they started from a biased understanding of Camus’s real positions, later outlined in his central text “Camus and the morality of limits”. But the author of El hombre rebelde went beyond the mere critical positioning of the priority radical ideologies and pointed out that the debate of ideas had fallen into a polarization trap, “each one supports itself, to justify itself in the crime of the other. There is a casuistry of blood in which an intellectual, it seems to me, cannot participate, since I did not take up arms myself ”, as he collected it in Crónicas Argelinas (1958).

Overwhelmed by the violent crisis in Algeria, camus wrote the prologue to that book, after the controversy over the rebel manand made his position very clear: “the role of the intellectual consists in discerning, in each field according to its means, the respective limits of force and justice.

It is therefore necessary to illuminate the definitions to detoxify spirits and appease fanaticism, even if it is against the current”.

In his 1948 essay What is Literature, sartre He defined his thesis that writers must commit to their reality, although he took it to the extreme that made Vargas Llosa disappointed, that “in the face of the misery of reality, nothing matters Nausea (1938)”, the first book by stories with which Sartre woke up the intellectuals that after the Second war they tried to recover their spaces of moral autonomy.

The texts by Vargas Llosa after his break with Sartre with the essay “Albert Camus and the morality of limits” they were not really distant from the Sartrean approach to commitment and the literature of reality, although they did not want to be proposals for ideological criticism of dictatorial realities either. In this literary space, his historical novels stand out: The War at the End of the World (1981) about the war in Brazil at the end of the 19th century, La fiesta del chivo (2000) about the Trujillo dictatorship at the end of the 50s of the 20th century, The Paraíso en la otra esquina (2003) about the painter Gauguin in Tahiti, El sueño del Celta (2010) about the Englishman Casement who denounced the English colonial dictatorship of the Congo between the centuries, and Tiempos recios (2019) about the coup d’état in Guatemala in 1964 .

The references to the Artrean air of his first three seminal novels remain for specialist reviews: The city and the Dogs (1964), The green House (1967) and Conversation in the Cathedral (1969). Of all the Peruvian-Spanish novels, without a doubt Conversation in the Cathedral would be the most political in Sartrean airs, but at the same time the most purposeful in terms of structure. literary with Faulkner referents.

At 87 years old, Vargas Llosa has advanced a next novel about the Peruvian waltz A little champagne, little brother? that the Peruvian journalist Fernando Lozano has detected comes from an article by Vargas Llosa from August 1983 (Piedra de Toque I, Obras Completas IX, Galaxia Gutenberg, pp. 1367-1371): the reference to the huachaferíaa special Peruvian characterization in social behavior that is very complex to understand, a kind of cultural subclass, but it could well be something similar to Octavio Paz’s search for what is Mexican (El laberinto de la soledad, 1950) in the pachuco or social class autonomous positioned between the poor class and the rich class, always in an attitude of rebellion.

In this context of a very lively intellectual life towards the age of 90, Vargas Llosa could be finding, in maturity, an explanation for his intellectual, literary reference, as a controversial and debating character. He wrote it in the context of Sartre’s death: “for Sartre we cover our ears so as not to hear, in due course, Camus’s political choice, but instead, thanks to Sartre and Les Temps Modernes we make our way through the complexity of the Palestinian-Israeli case that was not heartbreaking”.

Like Mao in political retirement returning to Confucius, Mario Vargas Llosa he could be returning to Sartre and hopefully we are not left owing a rereading of the character that forged him, for better and for worse, as an intellectual.

