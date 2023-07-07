The Spanish-Peruvian Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa was discharged this Friday from the Ruber clinic in Madrid, where he had been admitted since last Saturday, July 1, due to covid. It was the second time that the writer had to be hospitalized for this same ailment. The first was in April 2022. Vargas Llosa has already left for his home in Madrid and “is in very good condition, and very happy to return home, and above all very grateful to all the staff at the Ruber clinic for the such professional and kind treatment that they have given him in recent days ”, his family has informed this newspaper.

“As it is already public, my father has been discharged and is recovered. Many thanks to the Ruber Internacional Hospital, which has treated him impeccably. Countless people have sent us moving messages from many countries these days: Thank you very much everyone! A big thanks to all of you! A grand merci à vous tous!”, his son Álvaro Vargas Llosa has written on Twitter.

Despite this setback, Vargas Llosa, 87, who writes his forum Touchstone every two Sundays in EL PAÍS, has not slowed down its activity. Although he did not attend the International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE), held at the end of March in Cádiz, in April he received the Grand Collar of the Order of the Sun in Lima, the capital of his native country. He also participated, in the same month, in a double day dedicated to his work at the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid.

Anaes, in February, lived a historic moment for him when he entered the French Academy, the institution founded four centuries ago by Cardinal Richelieu, in an act attended by King Juan Carlos I and the Infanta Cristina de Borbón. Precisely, the last publication of the creator of Conversation in the Cathedral is A barbarian in Paris: texts on French culture (Alfaguara), a compilation of articles about his relationship with France.

