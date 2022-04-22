The writer of Peruvian origin Mario Vargas Llosa was admitted to a hospital in Madrid, Spain, due to complications derived from the Covid-19 infection. His family reports that he is improving favorably. The Nobel Prize for Literature, who has lived in Madrid for years, is accompanied by his children and his partner, Isabel Preysler.

His children, Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana, said on Twitter that the 86-year-old writer is progressing favorably to the disease and they assure that thanks to the treatment he has been given, he is better.

In a brief statement, they thanked on behalf of themselves and Vargas Llosa for “the signs of affection” that the writer and his family are receiving, while asking the press to respect their “privacy.”

He was admitted to a clinic in Madrid. Thanks to the treatment, his condition is evolving favorably. He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect his privacy.

Alvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa – Álvaro Vargas Llosa (@AlvaroVargasLl) April 22, 2022



Postponed an event to inaugurate the Cervantes Week

The writer of Peruvian-Spanish nationality had an event scheduled for Tuesday this week with the Royal Spanish Academy, RAE, which had to be postponed.

Vargas Llosa was going to talk about ‘Cervantes’, the new book by the director of the Academy, Santiago Muñoz Machado, and was going to start Cervantes Week with this conversation, which culminates with the Cervantes Prize.

The event had already been postponed until next Monday, but due to the news of the Nobel’s hospitalization it was postponed to May 25.

Vargas Llosa had several events -in addition to the one at the RAE- that he had to cancel. The weekend he was going to attend the April Fair, but he had already been diagnosed with the virus and had to remain isolated in Madrid.

The Nobel Prize winner launched his new book this month, ‘The Still Gaze’, in which he investigated the work of Benito Pérez Galdós.

Vargas Llosa was born in Arequipa, Peru, in 1936 and is the author of works such as ‘La ciudad y los perro’ and ‘La fiesta del Chivo’. He has won other prizes besides the Nobel Prize, which was awarded to him in 2010. In 1994 he won the Cervantes Prize and in 1986 the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters.

With EFE and local media