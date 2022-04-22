The Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, is admitted to a clinic in Madrid for a few days due to “some complications related” to COVID-19, but “he is progressing favorably”, according to his family.

This has been detailed by the children of the Peruvian writer in a statement through Twitter, a means by which they have wanted to step out “of the information that is being disseminated” and clarify the situation in which his father finds himself.

“A few days ago, in view of some complications related to COVID, he was admitted to a clinic in Madrid. Thanks to the treatment, his condition evolves favourably”, explain Álvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana Vargas Llosa..

“He and his family appreciate the signs of affection we are receiving and ask the press to respect his privacy,” The children of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010 add to the statement.

Postponement of an event on Tuesday

As detailed by EFE, this health problem was what caused the Royal Spanish Academy of Language (RAE) to postpone the presentation last Tuesday from the book ‘Cervantes’ by the director of this organizationSantiago Muñoz Machado, since Mario Vargas Llosa was expected to participate in the event, which has finally been set for May 25.

In addition to the Nobel Prize for Literature he won in 2010, the Peruvian writer has won other prestigious awards in his career, such as the Miguel de Cervantes Prize (1994), the Prince of Asturias for Letters (1986) or the Planeta Prize (1993).