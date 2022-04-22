JF Friday, April 22, 2022, 9:06 p.m.



The writer Mario Vargas Llosa is admitted to a health center. The Peruvian writer tested positive for covid and went to the doctor on Wednesday after feeling some discomfort. Once in the consultation, the doctors decided to admit him. Apparently, they have done it as a precautionary measure since Vargas Llosa is 86 years old, and although he is in good health, they want to monitor his vital signs to tackle any complications. In principle, he would be out of danger

As a result, he has had to suspend some events that he had scheduled since he not only had to isolate himself, but he has needed to rest due to the usual consequences left by the virus. However, she has not been alone at any time.

His partner, Isabel Preysler, has not left his side. Neither did his stepdaughter, Tamara Falcó, who was the one who accompanied Vargas Llosa to the emergency room three days ago.