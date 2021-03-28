Mario Vargas Llosa is one of the most famous writers of his generation. Not only did he mark a before and after in Latin American literature, but he also earned the Nobel Prize for Literature. As if that were not enough, his work also inspired works of the seventh art.

On the occasion of his 85th birthday, we share with you five films that brought his stories to the screen. They all have different themes for all tastes, but they are based on the same fictional universe of ‘Sartrecillo Valiente’.

Pantaleón and the Visitors (1999)

Much to his regret, Pantaleón Pantoja, a Peruvian army captain, receives an order from his superiors to carry out the mission of setting up a brothel in the middle of the Amazon jungle. The objective: to satisfy the sexual needs of the troops destined for such a remote area and to keep the soldiers happy.

The City and the Dogs (1985)

In the Leoncio Prado de Lima, military college in the capital of Peru, living conditions are tremendously harsh under the law of the jungle: devour not to be eaten. The system generates a universe of betrayals and loyalties where machismo and brutality emerge as main values.

The Goat Festival (2006)

It narrates the time when General Trujillo was dictator of the Dominican Republic through the history of Urania Cabral. She returns to her homeland after her hasty flight from the country several years earlier. Upon her return, Urania will confess to her family the reason for her escape.

The Cubs (1973)

One day at the boys’ school, Cuéllar is attacked by Judas, the school dog who was carelessly on the loose. The operation leaves the student without a phallus and finally everyone finds out what happened. Years later, this situation creates big problems that affect his emotional stability.

Aunt Julia and the Scribe (1990)

Adaptation of the autobiographical novel of the same name. It narrates the first experiences of a young man who wants to be a writer and who, at the same time, lives a torrid affair with his aunt.