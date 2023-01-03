Mario Vargas Llosa He spoke for the first time about his controversial separation with the Spanish socialite Isabel Preysler, with whom he had a solid eight-year romance. The couple ended their relationship at the end of 2022 and the news was communicated by the mother of Enrique Iglesias through an interview with the magazine Hello! Some of the rumors that led to the decision include “unfounded jealousy” and irreconcilable differences.

The Arequipa writer was approached last Sunday, January 1, outside his home in Madrid, Spain, the home to which he returned after celebrating New Year 2023 with his children in Paris, France. “All I want is to confirm the interview that Isabel has given,” said the Spanish reporter. .

Mario Vargas Llosa’s response

The author of “The City and the Dogs” flatly denied that jealousy was the trigger for his breakup with Isabel Preysler. “Is not true. They are not true. The reasons for the rupture do not exist ”, he commented as he got out of a taxi.

He also referred to his state of mind after sharing a video on his Twitter account. In it, he is calm, reading aloud an excerpt from the first edition of the literary classic Madame Bovary. “I feel very well,” added the novelist.

Mario Vargas Llosa: another of the causes that would have triggered the end of the relationship

The Spanish entertainment program “Sálvame” ‘set fire’ to the international press after assuring that Isabel Preysler did not tell the truth, since he would have separated from the 86-year-old writer in June 2022 for a specific reason.

“The first thing they tell me is that Isabel has not told the truth,” said presenter María Patiño, as explained by her ex-wife, Patricia Llosa. “ She demanded something essential for her, and he denied it over and over again ”, he added.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa began their relationship in mid-2015. Photo: El País

The Filipino-Spanish socialite would have asked him to formalize their eight-year relationship; however, Mario Vargas Llosa would not have accepted. “The last request occurred a few days ago, and he says no again,” the communicator emphasized. After that, Isabel would have confirmed the separation in the middle Hello!

Who was Isabel Preysler linked to after breaking up with Mario Vargas Llosa?

After confirming the end of the relationship, the Spanish press romantically linked Isabel Preysler with the magnate Florentino Pérez, who is the president of Real Madrid. It is known that the businessman has been a widow since 2021, after the death of his wife, María Ángeles Sandoval.

Mario Vargas Llosa would have felt jealous of the closeness between Isabel Preysler and Florentino Pérez. Photo: Composition LR/Hello!/Routers

“It is known that they are friends, that they have coincided in receptions and official acts, but they have never been seen in intimate attitudes (…) It is not known whether it was him that the Nobel Prize for Literature was jealous of,” they commented. .

Mario Vargas Llosa’s son commented on his father’s condition after his breakup

Álvaro Llosa, the youngest son of the Peruvian writer, was approached by the press, who asked him what his father’s emotional state was after his break with Isabel Preysler.