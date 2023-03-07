Like dream! Josephine Vargas, granddaughter of the writer Mario Vargas Llosa, was married last March 4 in the Basilica of San Pedro, in the Cercado de Lima. Her relatives were present, such as uncles, cousins ​​and parents, as well as her closest friends. She drew attention to the attendance of the 86-year-old Peruvian, who came with her ex-partner Patricia Llosa. For a few days, the rumor of a reconciliation has been running and many media were aware of the incidents. Learn more about this ceremony organized with great luxuries, how the family was dressed and where the party was held after the “Yes I accept”.

Unpublished photos of the wedding of the granddaughter of Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa. Photo: Mary Luz Aranda / URPI-LR

Mario Vargas Llosa at the wedding of his granddaughter Josefina

The literature Nobel Prize winner arrived in Lima with Patricia Llosa to attend the marriage of Josefina Vargas Llosa, her granddaughter, with Emiliano Camarena in the Basilica of San Pedro, in the Cercado de Lima. The author of well-known works was present at the ceremony, which was also attended by the rest of his family.

The media figures entered the place amid the hubbub of the people who were in the surroundings. Before saying “yes, I accept”, the writer’s granddaughter wore her white dress for a few minutes in the streets of the historic center. This caught the attention of many people, who appreciated the item of clothing in great detail.

Unpublished photos of the wedding of the granddaughter of Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa. Photo: Mary Luz Aranda / URPI-LR

How was the marriage ceremony?

The marriage took place on Saturday, March 4. Two days earlier, Vargas Llosa arrived in the capital to spend more time with his loved ones. His eldest son shared snapshots of what the ceremony was on social networks.

After the act, they enjoyed a grand gala dinner at the Lima Art Museum and then move on to a party in which around 300 guests enjoyed. The godfather of the bride and groom gave an emotional speech recalling some anecdotes of the newlyweds. Finally, he made a toast to close his pronouncement.

Unpublished photos of the wedding of the granddaughter of Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa. Photo: Mary Luz Aranda / URPI-LR

This is how the family of Mario Vargas Llosa was dressed

Alvaro Vargas Llosa, son of the Nobel Prize for Literature, showed on social networks a photo of the family inside the basilica. It was possible to appreciate the clothing that each member wore. In the image you can see the Peruvian nationalized Spanish in a black suit and leaning on his cane. For his part, Patricia Llosa she put on a light blue dress with a long skirt. In addition to this, some details of rhinestones on the edges of the garments, such as sleeves and neck.

Wedding of Mario Vargas Llosa’s granddaughter, Josefina Vargas, with Emiliano Camarena. Photo: diffusion

The writer’s children also wore elegant dark suits. The groom’s was distinguished by wearing a white rose on his chest. Josefina wore a classic wedding dress, low-cut, long lace sleeves and a tulle veil.

Already for the party, she transformed the voluminous dress to a more straight one. This, so that she allows him to move easily and be able to perform the newlywed dance with her fiancée.