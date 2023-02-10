The Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa arrived very well accompanied by his son Álvaro and his ex-partner Patricia Llosa during the official ceremony of his admission to the French Academy.

Mario Vargas Llosa It never ceases to amaze, this time, the Peruvian reached a new achievement, because as of this Thursday, February 9, his admission to the French Academy was made official through a solemn ceremony. The Peruvian Nobel Prize winner was accompanied by his closest family environment and surprised the audience with an extensive speech. His son Álvaro did not hesitate to post some photographs in which the Arequipeño is also seen next to Patricia Llosa, his ex-wife.

In this way, this is the first public appearance of both characters after the writer announced his separation from Isabel Preysler. According to Spanish media, the socialite had already wanted to get away from Vargas Llosa for some time; but, because of her age, she ended up staying by her side.

Mario Vargas Llosa talks about his separation with Isabel Preysler

Mario Vargas Llosa was approached in Paris by the Spanish media to be consulted about the relationship that ended with Isabel Preysler. The winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature at first refused to give details of what happened, but then ended up making a subtle comparison with the world of books.

“The experience has been magnificent but not literary. That cannot be turned into a novel, “he pointed out to an El País reporter as he quickened his pace.

Isabel Preysler warns of Vargas Llosa for attacking her daughter

Another chapter in this novel occurred after an interview that Isabel Preysler gave to ¡Hola! magazine. The socialite charged the writer for messing with her daughter Tamara Falcó, in one of his recently published short stories. The mother of Enrique Iglesias was determined and in a facet almost never seen before.

“Putting her into all this seems to me to fall very low. There is a limit to everything and they have crossed it. I will not remain silent if they mess with my children, with none of them,” he said.